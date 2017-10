On Oct. 24, the Hays Fire Department along with the Ellis County Fire Department, City of Ellis Fire Department and the City of Victoria Fire Department will be conducting the annual county mutual aid drill.

The drill will take place at the old Kennedy Middle School building from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 1300 block of Fort Street will be closed to traffic.

This drill will simulate all the fire departments working as a team at a fire in a large building.