🎥 WALKER: Hays USD 489 school board candidate

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

There are four people running for three positions on the Hays school board in the Nov. 7 general election.

Lance Bickle, incumbent, Mike Walker and Sophia Young will be on the ballot, and Kevin Daniels is running as a write-in candidate.

Each elected board member will serve a four-year term.

Hays Post has talked to each candidate, asking why they are running, what are their opinions on the upcoming $78.5 million bond issue, which is also up for a vote Nov. 7, school funding, district accreditation and other issues they feel are pressing for the school district.

Walker, 56, is the director of the Fort Hays State University Docking Institute for Public Affairs. He lives in Hays with his wife, Michelle. Walker has three daughters and a son and two stepsons. His youngest daughter is senior at Hays High School. He also has a 3-year-old granddaughter and a 2-year-old grandson.

Walker’s children attended Hays public schools, although his step-children grew up in Garden City. He has been a member of Hays school site councils as well as the district site council.

He served in the Army and also as a journalist in Washington before coming to Hays 17 years ago.

Walker was a member of the Community Vision Team that put together the current school bond proposal.

Walker said he believes in community engagement. He said he is committed to the job of a school board member and has been attending school board meetings for about two years. He also said he believes he has the right temperament to be a school board member.

Advance voting begins Monday Oct. 23 in the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main St., Hays, through noon Monday Nov. 6. Polls for the Tuesday, Nov. 7 general election are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Ellis County.