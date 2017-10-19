Martin named president of Fairmont State University in W.Va.

Fairmont State University

The Fairmont State University Board of Governors announced Dr. Mirta M. Martin as president-elect of the university, pending approval from the Higher Education Policy Commission.

Martin was president of Fort Hays State University from 2014 to 2016.

Dr. Martin, who was present for the meeting, is scheduled to officially begin her presidency on Jan. 1, 2018, taking over duties from interim President Stephen B. Jones.

“The Board of Governors of Fairmont State University is extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Martin to campus and eager to begin working with her on January 1, 2018,” said BOG Chair Dixie Yann. “She comes with a variety of financial and educational experiences, but is extremely student-focused and will continue to build Fairmont State University’s reputation for student success.”

Dr. Martin has more than 30 years of experience in higher education, banking, advisory and consulting. Dr. Martin’s career involves work in both the public and private sectors as well as work with public-private partnerships. Her higher education experience is diverse – she has served in various faculty, administrative, executive and trustee positions. She has earned respect as a strong advocate and a transformative leader for education.

“I am grateful to the board, the search committee, faculty, staff, our wonderful students and to the community at large for affording me the privilege to lead this incredible institution,” Dr. Martin said. “There are boundless opportunities here — opportunities we can maximize by engaging alumni and friends and by working together with other senior institutions, community colleges, and with industry. I am here because I believe in you, in this institution and in its enormous potential.

“I know that together, we will establish and achieve bold, inspirational goals. We will dream big and deliver transformational programs that will make a positive impact in our community, in our state, and in the world,” Martin said.

Dr. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and political science from Duke University; a master of business administration from the University of Richmond; and a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.