LETTER: Setting political priorities

Last weekend, I walked in the Hays High Homecoming parade to hand out materials about the USD 489 bond project.

As we were lining up and I watched other candidates for City Commission getting ready, I started to worry about the fact that I didn’t have my name on the side of a truck with hundreds of #VoteDinkel flyers to hand out. I started to regret having missed the other parades while my wife, son and I were in Albania visiting her family, and I started to wonder if I had made a mistake investing so much time promoting this bond at the expense of my own campaign.

However, the more flyers I handed out, and the more kids I saw along the parade route, the more I realized that I was doing exactly what I needed to do.

Don’t get me wrong, I want to be on the City Commission. I believe I would be an effective member of the commission and would bring ideas to the table that would help push Hays forward, but I also believe that passing this bond is essential for the future of Hays and that I need to do everything in my power to promote it.

By the end of the parade, I had stopped worrying.

I came to the conclusion that I would rather support a candidate who went down fighting for a cause that he or she believed in than a candidate who turned a blind eye to issues that would benefit the town they represent. This may be the idealist in me speaking, but I’m trusting that the people of Hays feel the same way.

For better or worse, you won’t see any #VoteDinkel signs around town this year, but if you wanted a sign to support me, I’d ask you to get a sign to support this bond, instead. I hope you’ll support me for City Commission on November 7th, but I desperately hope you’ll vote YES for the school bond.

Chris Dinkel

Hays city commission candidate

USD 489 Vision Team volunteer