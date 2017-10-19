Hays Post

LETTER: Setting political priorities

Last weekend, I walked in the Hays High Homecoming parade to hand out materials about the USD 489 bond project.

As we were lining up and I watched other candidates for City Commission getting ready, I started to worry about the fact that I didn’t have my name on the side of a truck with hundreds of #VoteDinkel flyers to hand out. I started to regret having missed the other parades while my wife, son and I were in Albania visiting her family, and I started to wonder if I had made a mistake investing so much time promoting this bond at the expense of my own campaign.

However, the more flyers I handed out, and the more kids I saw along the parade route, the more I realized that I was doing exactly what I needed to do.

Don’t get me wrong, I want to be on the City Commission. I believe I would be an effective member of the commission and would bring ideas to the table that would help push Hays forward, but I also believe that passing this bond is essential for the future of Hays and that I need to do everything in my power to promote it.

By the end of the parade, I had stopped worrying.

I came to the conclusion that I would rather support a candidate who went down fighting for a cause that he or she believed in than a candidate who turned a blind eye to issues that would benefit the town they represent. This may be the idealist in me speaking, but I’m trusting that the people of Hays feel the same way.

For better or worse, you won’t see any #VoteDinkel signs around town this year, but if you wanted a sign to support me, I’d ask you to get a sign to support this bond, instead. I hope you’ll support me for City Commission on November 7th, but I desperately hope you’ll vote YES for the school bond.

Chris Dinkel
Hays city commission candidate
USD 489 Vision Team volunteer

    You are going to be involved, state your beliefs, stand firm, and let the votes fall where they may knowing you may not win the vote? Thank you for showing LEADERSHIP! If you do not win a seat this year, you will in the future!

    I VOTE YES FOR THE 489 BOND ISSUE AND MR. DINKEL! I know the taxes, the taxes,…maybe I will smoke one less cigar per month, or buy one less lottery ticket per week, or drink one less $6 coffee per week, or drink one less bourbon & 7 per day…ok, the bourbon & 7 was an exaggeration!

      Wait a minute. Don’t cut out bourbon & 7!

        It is for the kids, the community, the future,…time to step up 🙂

      Can’t believe I’m saying I agree with big brother, but I do. I agree with you 100%; Dinkel comes across as a person with genuine integrity.