Libertarian Party of KS discusses reforming Kansas drug laws

LPKS

BONNER SPRINGS – Changing the oppressive and costly drug laws in Kansas was discussed, by a diverse group of Kansas citizens, civic leaders and elected officials from across the political spectrum, at a meeting in Bonner Springs, Kansas, Sunday, October 15th. The informational meeting was hosted by the Third District, Libertarian Party of Kansas.

Dr. Micah Kubic, Executive Director of the Kansas ACLU, told those in attendance, over the last 40 years the prison population in Kansas has more than quadrupled, even though crime is at an all time low. Dr. Kubic cited the reason for this exponential increase in Kansas’ prison population is due to simple, non-violent drug offenses. Thirty-five percent of Kansas prisoners have a diagnosed mental illness which is commonly treated with medical cannabis in legal states. Dr. Kubic pointed out, in 2016 Oklahoma citizens voted to defelonize drug possession in order to reduce their prison population and directed the related non-violent offenders into rehabilitation and diversionary programs. The state of Kansas utilizes diversionary programs at half of the national average.

Lisa Sublett, President of Bleeding Kansas Advocates, educated those present on her organization’s pending legislation (SB187 & HB2348) The Kansas Safe Access Act, concerning comprehensive medical cannabis access for Kansas patients. Bleeding Kansas Advocates have lobbied the Kansas legislature and advocated for compassionate treatment of Kansas patients tirelessly over many years. Lisa and Bleeding Kansas Advocates believe, with certainty, the Kansas Safe Access Act is the robust solution called for by State Senator Vicki Schmidt, in an August 26th article by the Topeka Capital Journal, on the opioid-heroin epidemic in Kansas.

Lisa also cited a recent study by researchers at the University of California San Diego finding “hospitalization rates of people suffering from painkiller abuse and addiction dropped on average 23 percent in states that offered medical marijuana. Opioid overdose cases at hospitals in states with legal weed also dropped by an average of 13 percent, the study said.” as reported in a March 28, 2017, Newsweek article.

Kansas State Senator David Haley was the closing guest speaker and he thanked the Libertarian Party of Kansas (LPKS) for not only hosting the event but having the courage to address difficult issues head-on. Senator Haley spoke about his personal experiences as a local prosecutor and how non-violent drug crime prosecution contributes exponentially to prison overcrowding. The state of Kansas is currently considering expanding the Lansing Correctional Facility to house an additional 2000 prisoners. Senator Haley noted support for ending cannabis prohibition in Kansas is a profoundly non-partisan issue, with more than 50% of American citizens currently able to legally consume cannabis as an effective non-life threatening alternative to the current prescription opioid epidemic in America. 2018 is a critical session year for cannabis legislation in Kansas. Senator Haley passionately encouraged constituents all across the state to immediately start contacting their senators & representatives in the Kansas legislature expressing their support to end cannabis prohibition for Kansas citizens.

Jeff Caldwell, LPKS Third District Coordinator, and Kris Logan, LPKS State Chair, addressed the group, sharing personal experiences and the Libertarian Party of Kansas’ plans to continue to fight for liberty-related issues and elect Libertarian candidates in Kansas.

The Libertarian Party of Kansas has often been in the forefront of advocating for major changes in Kansas laws; including in recent years, school choice, second amendment issues, special election laws and agricultural hemp. The party’s current initiatives include civil asset forfeiture reform, ending cannabis prohibition and maximizing individual liberties for all Kansas citizens.

The LPKS live-streamed the entire event on Facebook and that video is available in the party’s Facebook page.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Kris Logan – LPKS State Chair – Chair@LPKS.org – 913-240-9008 or

Jeff Caldwell – LPKS 3rd District Coordinator – Dist3@LPKS.org – 913-484-8404