LETTER: Hays USD 489 bond impacts all



As the bond election approaches, I wanted to take this time to discuss the impact it will have on every student in USD 489, from preschool through high school. This bond issue will provide both new and renovated classrooms and schools.

Every building will be handicapped accessible, so parents will be able to send their children to the school of their choice. Every student will receive his or her education in classrooms that are large enough to accommodate the number of students in the room; all activities can take place in the classrooms and not in the hallways. Students and staff will be safe in school.

Entrances will be upgraded to be safe and secure; storm shelters will be built and serve a dual purpose. All shelters will be utilized daily as classrooms. This includes the proposed auditorium at Hays High School, which will allow for all-school or large group meetings and additional practice space for band, orchestra, and vocal during the day; and at times during the year, will serve as a gathering space for the community to watch our students perform.

This bond will impact not only the school district, but the entire community. Jobs will be created as these building projects are developed and constructed. It will have an impact on the economy of our community. The storm shelters will be opened and available to the community in times of severe weather.

The lasting impact of this comprehensive bond project will affect Hays for many years to come.

Sincerely,

Elaine Rohleder