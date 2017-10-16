Andrew Lynn Richmeier, age 43, of Hays, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Hays Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1974 in Hays to Marilyn Rome and Charles Leiker.

He graduated in 1992 from TMP-Marian High School and attended Fort Hays State University and Kansas State University. He had been working as an Audio Video Technician and had also worked on custom cutting crews. Andrew enjoyed remote control cars and aircraft and the Kansas City Royals.

He is survived by a son, Ryan Richmeier of Hays; his parents, Leon and Marilyn Richmeier of Hays; a brother, Shawn Richmeier and wife Erin of Hays and two sisters, Kelly Bradstreet and husband Dustin of Hays and Emily Baker and husband Garret of Cedar City, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Leiker in 1981.

Services will be 10 AM Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Munjor, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

A Memorial visitation will be Tuesday 6 PM- 8 PM with a combined rosary and vigil service at 7 PM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine St., Hays, KS 67601.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ryan Richmeier Education Fund.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.