Tiger volleyball falls to No. 20 Central Missouri

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State volleyball team jumped out to an early lead against 20th-ranked Central Missouri, but it wasn’t enough as the Jennies rallied for a four-set victory Thursday evening inside Gross Memorial Coliseum (25-21, 15-25, 20-25, 12-25). The Tigers dip to 9-13 overall and 1-7 in the MIAA, while the Jennies move up to 16-4 this season and 7-1 in league action.

Brandi Fairbank Postgame Interview

The Tigers played nearly mistake-free in the opening set, totaling a .294 attack percentage after just four errors. FHSU was unable to keep up its strong pace, however, finishing the match with a .082 swing rate. The Black and Gold were able to hold the potent Jennies offense under its season average swing rate (.247), limiting UCM to a .221 hitting percentage.

Magan Alexander had a strong day at the net for the Tigers, reaching double figures in kills for the 11th time this season with 14 kills and a .289 swing rate. She was nearly perfect in the first set, picking up six kills and no errors on 10 swings. Sydney Dixon also reached double figures, adding 12 kills and six digs. Azlyn Cassaday paced the team with 14 digs, matching her season high. Callie Christensen had a game-high six blocks, including two solo swats.

All-MIAA middle hitter Kasey Hohlen had a career night for the Jennies, recording a personal-best 22 kills while swinging at a .463 clip.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair the entire way, with the teams combining for 13 ties and eight lead changes. Neither side led by more than two until the Tigers scored five in a row to turn a one point deficit into a four point lead, 20-16. Cassaday dropped in a pair of service aces during the run, with Dixon and Alexander also adding kills. The Jennies closed within one after a timeout, 22-21, prompting interim head coach Brandi Fairbank to call a timeout of her own. Her team came out of the huddle inspired, capturing the next three points to win the set, 25-21. Alexander started the run with a kill before Kylie Rollman added one of her nine kills on the night. The Tigers secured a 1-0 lead in the match after a Jennie attack error.

Fort Hays State took an early lead in the second set, but the Jennies slowly built their lead thanks to a 13-5 run. UCM ultimately led by as many as 10, evening the match with a 25-15 win.

The Tigers had their chances in the third set, leading by three as late as 19-16. UCM captured the next four points to jump in front for the first time in the frame, 20-19, before an attack error evened the score at 20. Fort Hays State was unable to take advantage, dropping the next five points to lose the set, 25-20, and fall behind 2-1 in the contest.

Central Missouri left nothing to doubt in the final set, never trailing in the frame and quickly leading by six (9-3) thanks to a 7-1 run. The Tigers tried to chip away at the lead, but the Jennies seemed to have an answer at every turn. UCM scored six of the last seven points in the set, taking the fourth set, 25-12, and the match, 3-1.

The Tigers wrap up their four-match homestand Friday when they face off with Lindenwood at 6 p.m.