Hays school psychologist wins Edna L Harrison Pioneer Award

USD 489

The Edna L Harrison Pioneer Award award has been given to Hays school psychologist Kyle Carlin.

The award helps to address the need to reframe the role of Kansas school psychologists as educational and mental health providers.

The award serves to validate those practitioners who are engaging in innovative health service delivery and working to meet the needs of children with increasingly more diverse and challenging needs.

Carlin is an active member of the Kansas Association of School Psychologists as well as holding seats on committees within the Kansas State Department of Education that focus on appropriate service provision and mental health needs within the schools.

He is a strong advocate for schools, families, children and other school psychologists at both the local and state levels.

Within his practice as a school psychologist, Carlin has developed and delivered in-service training to district personnel, helped to structure school systems including the System Integration Testing process, and recently has taken on the position of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports coordinator in USD 489 a position that was created based on and directly linked to his efforts and advocacy.