Hays falls to McPherson to open district play

Friday night marked both the opening of district play and homecoming for Hays High. The Indians hosted #5 McPherson in the first of three games to determine which four teams from the district goes to the 4A-D1 playoffs.

McPherson started four of their seven first half drives in Hays High territory and took a 22-0 nothing lead into the locker room at half time. McPherson scored on runs of thirteen and eight yards then a nine yard pass to take their lead.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Highlights-HHS-10-13-17-Final.wav

McPherson controlled the second half getting the clock to a continuous clock in the 3rd quarter after scoring 15 continues points without the offense on the field. The Bullpups scored on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a safety and then a 61 yard kick off return for a touchdown. Leading 48-0 the difference in the score started the continuous clock for the remainder of the game.

The Indians lone score came when freshman Lane Becker split the defense for a 25 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final 48-6 margin.

Hays travels to Abilene next week to take on the Cowboys in district play. Hays falls to 2-5 on the year. McPherson is now 6-1. Wamego beat Abilene in overtime 28-27. McPherson and Wamego will face off at 1-0 in district play and Hays and Abilene will enter 0-1.