Hays falls to McPherson to open district play

by 1 Comment

Friday night marked both the opening of district play and homecoming for Hays High. The Indians hosted #5 McPherson in the first of three games to determine which four teams from the district goes to the 4A-D1 playoffs.

McPherson started four of their seven first half drives in Hays High territory and took a 22-0 nothing lead into the locker room at half time. McPherson scored on runs of thirteen and eight yards then a nine yard pass to take their lead.

Highlights

McPherson controlled the second half getting the clock to a continuous clock in the 3rd quarter after scoring 15 continues points without the offense on the field. The Bullpups scored on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a safety and then a 61 yard kick off return for a touchdown. Leading 48-0 the difference in the score started the continuous clock for the remainder of the game.

The Indians lone score came when freshman Lane Becker split the defense for a 25 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final 48-6 margin.

Hays travels to Abilene next week to take on the Cowboys in district play. Hays falls to 2-5 on the year. McPherson is now 6-1. Wamego beat Abilene in overtime 28-27. McPherson and Wamego will face off at 1-0 in district play and Hays and Abilene will enter 0-1.

  • Hadenough

    That the few players that have been loyal enough to their school to play for this coach have had to endure this for the entire season is heartbreaking. Athletics can be such a positive opportunity for our youth, but those poor boys. A control freak for a coach that degrades his players rather than encouraging them. Something has to be done and the parents shouldn’t have to fight this hard for something to be done. There is enough talent on this team that they should have won more ballgames, the coach does not give them a chance with his monotonous play calling! Sad!
    Something must be done for the sake of these boys!