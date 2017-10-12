Silver Alert continues for Missing 86-year-old Kansas woman

MULVANE, Kan. –The search continues for a missing Kansas woman. On Tuesday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert.

It is believed that 86-year-old Dixie Adair, a white female from Rose Hill, who is 5 ft. 4 in. tall, 180 lbs., with blue eyes, blonde hair, and a fair complexion, was headed west on Highway 81 after leaving the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kan. She also may be driving a 2011 white 4-door, Toyota, Camry with Kansas disabled tag: 88398. She may be disoriented.

Adair did stay the weekend at the casino and left the casino property alone at 10:20 hours on Monday in her vehicle westbound towards Highway 81. Dixie Adair does have a heart condition and does take medication for her heart condition. Kansas Star Casino did report that Dixie Adair did seem to be disorientated when she left the Casino property and left her luggage at the front desk area. Brett Adair reports that it is out of character for his mother to be gone this long and to not answer her cellphone.

Contact has been made with several local jails, hospitals, and other casino within Kansas and Oklahoma and no one has reported to have been in contact with Dixie Adair. Attempts have been made to try to ping the cellular phone, which Dixie Adair may or may not have, has come back unsuccessful at this time.

If contact is made, please contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254.