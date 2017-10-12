LETTER: City commission candidate to move from Hays; endorses Musil

Due to some unforeseen circumstances that are both sad and exciting I will be moving to Colorado and no longer running for Hays City Commission. My wife got a chance for a better job opportunity out of left field and it has come as a pleasant surprise! So much has changed in the last week that we couldn’t expect.

I have been so surprised by the support from the community I have received. Hays is an amazing city and I hope going forward that the city continues to grow and be the best it could ever be.

After some thought and discussion I would like to endorse Shaun Musil moving forward as candidate for City Commission. I do want to make it very clear Shaun had no influence on my action to withdraw or to relocate. He has been an outstanding leader for the community and I think one of the best options moving forward to help the city grow and solve it’s problems.

Again, thank you for everything you’ve done Hays. Keep being outstanding and I’ll see you around soon.

Roger Agnew

Soon-to-be former Hays resident