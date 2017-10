Eagle Communications wants to give you the “Best Seat in the House” for this weekend’s Fort Hays State University football game.

Sign up to win the Eagle Best Seat in the House by filling out the form HERE.

One lucky winner will receive four tickets to the game and will be seated on a couch and chairs near the south endzone, complete with Eagle cups and an Eagle/FHSU blanket.

Those registering must be able to attend the game to be eligible to win.