Go Truck Go event set for Thursday

Hays Post

Area children are invited to the Go Truck Go event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the National Guard Armory in Hays.

The event is sponsored by Early Childhood Connections and will feature vehicles parked around the Armory in the 100-200 blocks of Main Street and North Central Kansas Technical College parking lot.

Children will be able to see the warrior monster truck, farm machinery, community service vehicles, Hays Fire Department vehicles, military vehicles, Red Cross vehicles and Hays Police Department vehicles.

In the Armory, there will be vision and hearing screenings, community booths and light snacks.

For more information, contact Joan Dunn at 623-2430, ext. 212, or at jdunn@usd489.com.