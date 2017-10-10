Ellis Co. Treasurer’s office recaps year as Schlegel takes reins

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

Monday was the last day on the job for interim Ellis County Treasurer Josh Wasinger and at Monday’s county commission meeting Wasinger presented the commission with an end-of-term report.

Wasinger was appointed by the Ellis County Democratic Party in April after Democratic Treasurer Ann Pfeifer resigned before the end of her term. Pfeifer was defeated by Republican Lisa Schlegel last November, and Schlegel was sworn in as treasurer Tuesday morning.

During his tenure as treasurer, Wasinger worked with staff and Schlegel to find ways to cut spending and increase revenues.

Recently, the treasurer’s office put out a request for bids on a repurchase sweep account.

In a repurchase sweep account, funds that are over a certain amount are transferred to another account where the funds gain interest overnight and then are transferred back to the original account. The repurchase account is backed by government securities.

The treasurer’s office accepted a bid for a money market account with Equity Bank. A money market account is similar to a repurchase sweep account that it pays interest on the county’s money.

According to Wasinger, the account holds between $5 million and $14 million of the county’s assets.

“Storing a modest amount of funds in this account, we should be able to generate approximately $244,000 from this one account,” said Wasinger.

Wasinger said that is a $193,000 projected increase from just that one account. The county also has a repurchase sweep account with Commerce Bank and a number of other revenue streams.

Wasinger, working with Schlegel, also worked to cut costs in a number of areas. Through a recent reorganization the treasurer’s department will save $5,750 per year. They will also end radio advertising that will save $7,140, and changes in the way tax statements are printed and mailed is expected to save about $2,000.

“It was my goal when I came in to provide a smooth transition for the treasurer-elect and to leave the Ellis County Treasury in better shape than I found it,” Wasinger said. “And I believe I was very much able to accomplish that, being able to work with great staff (and) with a great treasurer-elect.”

In other business, the commission approved the replacement of a damaged chiller compressor at the Administrative Center for $24,950 through Glassman Corp. Because the damage was caused by a power surge this summer, all but a $500 deposit is covered by the county’s insurance through KCAMP.

Commissioner Dean Haselhorst issued an apology on behalf of RPM Speedway President Glen Urein for running late into the night Saturday. The Friday night show was rained out forcing the speedway to start Saturday’s show at 2 p.m., and it did not get done until 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Under the agreement the county has with RPM Speedway, if the races go past 11 p.m., RPM Speedway officials must inform the county commission.

They had 15 states and Canada represented and more than 290 cars take part in the weekend event.