Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log

Oct. 6

Motor Vehicle Accident with a deer, I70 MP 150, 12:45 a.m.

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 8:57 a.m.

Registered Sex Offender, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 3:30 p.m.

Criminal Transport, Larned, 8:52 p.m.

Oct. 7

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, 12:11 a.m.

Cattle Out, 1600 block 240th Avenue, 8:56 a.m.

Theft, 1500 block West 27th Street, 11:49 a.m.

Trash Dumping, 2100 block Highway 40, 4:19 p.m.

Suspicious Vehicle, 1200 Noose Road, 6:02 p.m.

Cattle Out, 800 block 320th Avenue, 6:41 p.m.

Driving Under the Influence, Hays, 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 8

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 2:31 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Accident with a deer, 400 block Highway 40, 7:06 a.m.

Cattle Out, I70 mp 145, 10:52 a.m.

Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 11:30 a.m.

Theft, 700 block Pfeifer Avenue, 4:53 p.m.