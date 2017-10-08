FHSU Department of Art and Design releases schedule of exhibitions

FHSU University Relations

The Department of Art and Design at Fort Hays State University will hold several exhibitions throughout the fall and spring semesters.

Each exhibit, except for the Annual Student Honors Exhibition, will be in the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art in Rarick Hall, room 102. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fall 2017 exhibitions:

Now until Oct. 13: Art & Design Faculty Exhibition.

Oct. 20 to Nov. 17: Lauren Baird, Omaha, Neb., MFA Thesis Exhibition, ceramics. Reception will be from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 22: Herrick Smith, St. Augustine, Fla., MFA Thesis Exhibition, ceramics. Reception will be from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1.

Spring 2018 exhibitions:

Jan. 5 to Jan. 26: Hanna Eastin, Newton, MFA Thesis Exhibition, ceramics. Reception will be from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

Feb. 2 to Feb. 16: Interior Design IIDA Student Chapter Exhibition. Reception will be from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2.

Feb. 23 to March 16: Graphic Design BFA Exhibition. Reception will be from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23.

April 6 to April 20: Annual Student Honors Exhibition. Reception will be from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 6.

April 18: 43rd Annual High School Art Exhibition, 8 to 10 a.m. in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

April 27 to May 11: A. Noble, and H. Halldorsdottir, Thesis Exhibition, ceramics. Reception will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, April 27.

Reception times are subject to change. To stay up-to-date on times, visit www.fhsu.edu/art-and-design/News-and-Events or call the Department of Art and Design at 785-628-4247.