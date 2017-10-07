Hays High at Dodge City

Hays High concluded their Western Athletic Conference schedule at Dodge City on Friday night with a chance to keep their name in the hunt for a conference crown. The start of the game was delayed by over two and half hours due to lightning at the stadium.

By the time the game started after 9:30 neither team could get into an offensive rhythm. Dodge City did reach the red zone one time but lost the ball on downs.

Highlights

Dodge City opened the second half with their best drive of the game. Beau Foster hit John Johnson for a 20 yard touchdown to cap a nine play 80 yard drive. The extra point missed leaving the score at 6-0. After punting the football back to Dodge City, the Hays defense picked off quarterback Beau Foster for a second time in the game. Hayden Brown returned the ball to the eight yard line. Mason Ibarra had picked off a pass in the first half.

Hays could not punch the ball into the end zone on their first three plays following the Brown interception. However on the fourth down field goal attempt and bobbled snap turned into a touchdown when Hunter Brown found Palmer Hutchison in the back of the end zone. Logan Clark’s extra point gave Hays a 7-6 lead in the third quarter.

Neither team could score an offensive touchdown in the fourth quarter and Hays had the football with less than four minutes to go. The Indians though fumbled the football which Dodge City returned for a touchdown and a 12-7 lead. Hays did not reach mid-field on their final drive and fell 12-7 just before the clock struck midnight.

Coach Randall Rath

Hays falls to 2-4 on the year and finishes 2-2 in the conference. Dodge City is 3-3 after the win and is 1-1 in WAC action. Hays opens up district play next week hosting McPherson on Friday for homecoming.