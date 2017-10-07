DOCTOR’S NOTE: Oct. 7

Friend,

This week, the House passed Micah’s Law, or the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

Science tells us that children in the womb can feel pain at or before 20 weeks. The United States is one of only seven countries worldwide who allow elective abortions after 20 weeks, and a majority of Americans want to see this changed.

As I said on the Floor this week, I’ve delivered some 5,000 babies, and worked closely with both mother and child to ensure a safe, healthy delivery.

In that time, I could give countless examples of a little girl at 16 or less weeks who stirred when she heard the voice of her brother or sister, mom or dad. At around that same time, she will often move, and respond to touch.

How or why, in my hospital, we would be working to preserve the life of that little girl, while in another facility, they are decapitating, and delivering her limb by limb, is a gross and cruel misuse of medical training. A violation of her life full of God-given potential.

I urge my colleagues in the Senate to act quickly, and get this bill on the President’s desk.

Additionally, I want to offer my prayers, and those of my family to the victims of the senseless attack in Las Vegas. As we await details, I hope you will help our nation use this as a time to pull together, and show that we are truly united as one nation under God. We must not shy away from tough conversations, and the many issues that attempt to divide us, but I hope we will do so recognizing the value of each person, their rights, and our common humanity.

As always, if you have any questions, concerns or know of ways my office can be of assistance, don’t hesitate to contact us.

See the above video from this week with Congresswoman Kristi Noem of South Dakota. She is leading the effort to make sure our tax system is fair for small businesses up and down Main St.

In the House

Interview on Larry King

It was an honor to join legendary broadcaster Larry King on Ora TV. Watch our conversation on the 2nd Amendment, our framework for tax reform, and the need for us in Washington to work together.

National 4-H Week

This week, we celebrated National 4-H Week!

The experience of 4-H teaches young people leadership lessons, as well as the value of practical skills and hands-on learning. The example they set is high and I look forward to the positive changes they will continue to make in the world.

National Manufacturing Day

Across our country, manufacturing provides over 12 million jobs and contributes over 2 trillion dollars to our economy. In Kansas, manufacturing accounts for nearly one fifth of the state’s economy, and directly employs over 160,000 people.

I look forward to celebrating National Manufacturing Day in our district.

Calipari finally loses

I’m sorry KU Fans, but I couldn’t help myself!

The Members of Congress may have lost the Charity Congressional Basketball Classic, but the true champions of the day were our honorable guests, Matt Mika, and Capitol Police special agents Crystal Griner and Doug Bailey, all of whom were injured at the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice earlier this year.

Our coach was John Calipari, head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats! This was the 19th annual event, which raises money for the Hoops for Youth Foundation.