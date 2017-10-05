Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

LETTER: Need for more space at Hays Middle School is real

by 9 Comments

The need for a second activity space at Hays Middle School is REAL. Our current gym seems large with plenty of space for Physical Education classes. However, three classes share the space which makes teaching and explaining new concepts challenging. Noise levels get very high, making it ineffective for structured lessons while teaching a new game or activity.

Our largest concern is safety of the students. Currently, we have as many as 90 students in the gym at one time. In the past, we’ve had as many as 120 and predictions show our numbers are headed there again. The students are crowded and often running very close to brick walls, bleachers, and stairwells. There are some games we simply cannot play because we don’t want students injured.

Another major concern is lack of actual activity time This space is our largest in the school and is used for class-meetings, school-wide presentations, and assemblies. According to the American Heart Association, one in every three children is overweight and doesn’t get enough exercise each week. We want our students moving and active for the 45-minute PE class time, but with the limited gym space kids have to wait their turn to play and sometimes cannot be in the gym at all. If kids don’t get the recommended amount of exercise, we cannot improve or maintain their health.

A second activity space at Hays Middle School would allow for less down-time and provide space for the safety of each child. Classes would no longer be limited to half of a gym or the hallway during conflicts and many more games and activities could be played during the full class period. This additional space would provide options and opportunities that are limitless for our students.

Jessica Dale, Physical Education Teacher
Justin Hejny, Physical Education Teacher
Bruce Rupp, Weights & Conditioning Teacher

  • curious

    I’m curious if this need was anticipated when the closure of Kennedy Middle School was discussed in 2010-2011.

    • Tom D

      You kidding? I remember them saying it was sufficient space, then temp classrooms showed up.

    • Parent

      Wasn’t the district leasing the building for $$$ from the church, paying maintenance, and utilities? Plus it was a really old building. I can only imagine the countless thousands a year that was saved so probably a good decision to do away with the Kennedy school.

  • Tom D

    Omg, Students run next to a brick wall. I bet they have to run by power polls in the sidewalks too. Maybe we should get them pads for their safety. Because of all the trips to cervs at the end of the year. I guess those trips are for health food items.
    Why not use the big field,the football field, (this is for bruce to help him find it) to the north of the gym on nice days? We did years ago.

  • Sophia Young

    Is this concern being addressed in the proposed school bond?

  • Kennedy Middle School

    Remember Kennedy Middle School ..

  • Hays Resident

    Sooo lets vote no on the current bond issue and then think of a new one. Build a new high school first.. move the middle school to the high school and then move 2-3 elementary schools into the middle school building?

  • Klang

    The teachers will have to STRIKE! This is America. Helpless pleas to your constituents & the public won’t sway anything over the almighty dollar.

  • Archie Bunker

    The big Dreamers are coming out of the wood work