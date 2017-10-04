McCullough takes over as FHSU head track and field coach

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Director of Athletics Curtis Hammeke has announced the naming of Jason McCullough as head track and field coach. McCullough will continue to lead the cross country team as head coach. McCullough takes over for Dennis Weber, who worked with the team for 21 years, including 12 as head coach.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue building on the tradition of the Fort Hays State University cross country and track & field programs,” said McCullough. “I am appreciative of the opportunity that athletic director Curtis Hammeke has provided me at FHSU. It has been a great experience coaching the cross country teams and serving as an assistant coach in the track & field program for the past 12 seasons, and I am ready for the opportunity as head coach of both programs. I have confidence in Ben Santos and the entire coaching staff to continue to build a successful program at FHSU.”

McCullough is in his 13th season as the head cross country coach at FHSU, helping the Tigers earn 51 All-Conference honors and 17 All-Region awards during that span. He was named the fourth cross country coach in program history in 2005. McCullough competed for the Tigers from 1996-99, earning All-American honors in cross country and picking up five Academic All-American awards. A four-time national qualifier, McCullough also added five All-RMAC awards to his résumé.

“We are confident in Jason’s ability to lead our track and cross country programs,” Hammeke said. “He has a strong work ethic, is well organized and understands the history of our program.”

Additionally, McCullough has named Ben Santos as assistant track and field coach. Santos served the last two years as a graduate assistant for the track and field program, primarily working with the sprinters and hurdlers. Santos is a graduate of California State University, Northridge, where he reached the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships once as a member of the 4x100m relay team. He earned a master’s degree from Fort Hays State University in 2016.