HHS DECA selling coupon books to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

By ISABELLE BRAUN

HHS Guidon

Beginning Oct. 2, the Hays High School DECA chapter will be selling coupon books to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Wichita.

The chapter was given 1069 coupon books to sell during the month, but the will end sales on Oct. 25, to give time to the local McDonald’s to sell any leftover books.

“I think that our chapter will be very successful because the product is a great value, and that’s a strong selling point,” instructor Shaina Prough said.

The books sell for $1 a piece, though in the book, the coupons value $15. If the chapter sells all of the books, the money collected will go toward their goal of $50,000 this year.

Those in charge of the Ronald McDonald Project are juniors Isabelle Braun, Brianna Forinash, and Kallie Leiker.

Leiker believes that they will be able to sell the books because of the low price.

The project involves getting people in the DECA chapter involved, and this event will allow for that.

“It gives our project chapter involvement,” Leiker said. “With them participating, they can go into the community and spread the awareness of the Ronald McDonald House Charities.”

Leiker said the selling helps the charities out, so people should buy the books.

“Anyone who goes to McDonald’s, at all, should buy this book because it’s a dollar for $15 of value, so it’s a great deal,” Leiker said.