Family of Kansas man killed by police wants answers

Police on the scene of Tuesday’s shooting-photo courtesy WIBW TV

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker is calling for more communication after Topeka police fatally shot a man during what authorities have described as a struggle.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Democratic Rep. John Alcala, of Topeka, says the city needs to “have a little empathy” and provide a liaison to the family of Dominique Tyrell White. The 30-year-old was fatally shot Thursday near a park. Police say his gun was recovered. White was months out of prison after being prosecuted for burglary and illegal gun possession.

White-photo KDOC

Family spokeswoman Heather Joyce says police in Topeka and Lawrence, which is investigating, aren’t providing any information. Police also have denied requests from The Capital-Journal seeking the identity of officers involved and other records.

Lawrence police say there’s no information to provide while conducting their investigation.

  • Guest

    Liberals: “We need stricter gun laws.” POS is illegally in possessing a firearm. Liberals: “Why did you shoot him.” Good riddance.