Ellis Golf Club wants to purchase city property

ELLIS–The Ellis Golf Club is interested in purchasing city property that includes the cart sheds and shop.

City council members reviewed the boundary survey draft for the golf course during their meeting Monday evening and directed Driggs Design Group to prepare the legal description for the property.

In other business, a $4,925 bid was approved with Driggs Design Group to survey land tracts in Trego County for potential new water well sites.

The council also reviewed several sample ordinances from cities that require residents to park on an “improved” surface. Several council members said such an ordinance would complicate parking on narrow streets. After more discussion, the members declined to move forward. They did encourage Ellis residents to park in their rear yards if parking is not available on the street or on an improved surface on the front or side of the residence.

The complete meeting minutes follow.

ELLIS CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING

Minutes

October 2, 2017

CALL TO ORDER

Mayor David McDaniel called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Present were Council members Bret Andries, Holly Aschenbrenner, Susan Eaton, Jolene Niernberger, and Bob Redger. Also present were Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman, City Clerk Amy Burton, Police Chief Taft Yates, and City Attorney Olavee Raub. Council member Dena Patee was absent.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA

City Clerk Amy Burton requested the addition of authorizing the Mayor to sign the close out documents for the Wastewater Treatment Plant project, and City Attorney Olavee Raub requested an executive session at the end of the meeting. Council member Bob Redger moved and Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded a motion to approve the additions to the agenda. The motion carried 5-0.

PUBLIC PRESENT

Buck Driggs, Kellie Crnkovich, Brian Raub, Nickole Byers, Glen Keller, Justine Benoit, Brandon Tippy, James Meis, and Charlene Weber.

CONSENT AGENDA

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the consent agenda containing the Minutes from the Regular Meeting on September 18, 2017 and Bills Ordinance #2030. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The Council approved the consent agenda 5-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Brandon Tippy, 403 E. 17th, spoke to Council on the two high water notices he’s received recently. Mr. Tippy believes he has a leak at the meter.

PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

General Government: Violation

Kellie Crnkovich requested a 30-day extension on the noncompliance notice she received to tag, sell or dispose of the trailer and two vehicles in violation on her property. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to allow Ms. Crnkovich until October 20, 2017 to become compliant with City Codes. The motion carried 5-0.

SPECIAL ORDER

None

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Water Exploration: Contract

James Meis, Driggs Design Group, entertained questions from the Council regarding his bid to prepare a boundary survey for the potential water well sites. Council member Bob Redger moved and Council member Bret Andries seconded a motion to accept the bid from Driggs Design Group to survey the tracts of land in Trego County, Kansas at a cost not to exceed $4,925, with funds to come from the Water Exploration Fund. The motion carried 5-0.

General Government: Contract

Council reviewed the draft of the boundary survey for the golf course. The Ellis Golf Club has expressed interest in purchasing the City’s property that includes the cart sheds and shop. The boundary survey shows that two of the cart sheds are split between both the Club’s property and the City’s. Council agreed to offer for sale the land containing the additional cart sheds and shop to the east, property to the north of the club house to include the parking lot, and a 12’ strip of land south of the club house. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to direct Driggs Design Group to prepare the legal description to include the property 6’ from the east side of the shop, squaring off the property to the north bordering the Ellis Housing Authority, and including the small strip of land to the south. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

Streets: City Code

Council reviewed several sample ordinances from cities that require residents to park on an “improved” surface if parking in a front or side yard. Council agreed it negatively affected the aesthetics of the City; however, several Council members believed adopting an ordinance would complicate parking on narrow streets. Although declining to move forward with an ordinance, Council encouraged residents to park in their rear yards if parking is not available on the street or improved surface on the front or side of the residence.

General Government: Special Project

Council discussed the Tree City USA Program and the program requirements. The City would have to designate over $4,100 per year to tree planting and maintenance in order to earn the designation. Council members acknowledged the City has lost many trees due to the recent drought and storms, but would prefer to not be tied to a certain amount of expenditures to replace the trees. It was the consensus of Council to table consideration of the Tree City USA Program until next summer.

General Government: Policy

City Clerk Amy Burton presented the revised 2017-2022 Capital Improvement Plan for consideration. The Plan has been updated per the 2018 budget. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the 2017-2022 Capital Improvement Plan as presented. Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

Campground: Special Project

Charlene Weber, representing the Campground Committee, presented the revised plan for the proposed campground expansion. In a previous meeting, Council directed the Committee to remove individual sewer hookups from the plan and to contact a local electrician for cost estimates. The number of additional sites has been reduced to eight, due in part to floodplain regulations that impact the south side of 8th Street. The proposed cost for the City to perform the majority of the work is estimated at $184,162.78. Council suggested the Committee visit with Steve Seibel, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism employee, as Cedar Bluff recently added twenty sites to their campground at a much lower cost per site.

NEW BUSINESS

Streets: Repairs/Maintenance

Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group, reviewed a change order from Vogts-Parga Construction, LLC in the amount of $4,250 to perform additional grading and seeding work on Dorrance Street in regards to the Street Improvement Project. It was the consensus of Council to have the Public Works Department perform the work.

Streets: Repair/Maintenance

Justine Benoit, Northwest Kansas Planning and Development Commission, presented the fifth set of pay applications for the Street Improvement Project. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to approve Request for Payment of CDBG Funds #5 in the amount of $4,583.25 for the Street Improvement Project. The motion carried 5-0.

Council member Bob Redger moved to approve Contractor’s Pay Estimate #5 to Vogts-Parga Construction, LLC in the amount of $3,015.00 for the Street Improvement Project. Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

Council member Bret Andries moved and Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded a motion to approve the invoice from Northwest Kansas Planning and Development Commission for grant administration services for the Street Improvement Project in the amount of $2,925.00. The motion carried 5-0.

Council member Jolene Niernberger then moved to authorize the Mayor to sign the related documents for the Street Improvement Project. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

Streets: Special Event

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to approve the Public Property Permit Application for the Ellis High School Stuco for the annual homecoming parade. The motion carried 5-0.

Streets: Special Event

Council member Jolene Niernberger moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to approve the Public Property Permit Application for the Ellis Baptist Church/Ellis Police Department for the annual Trunk or Treat event. The motion carried 5-0.

City Clerk: Disposal

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the Certificate of Destruction of Public Records as presented. Council member Bret Andries seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

Water: Acquisition

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman presented a bid for the purchase of additional water shut-off valves. He would like to replace one non-functioning valve at Spruce Villa, and add one valve at 18th and Spruce Streets. Council member Bret Andries moved to approve the purchase of two 4” team valves from Municipal Pipe Service at a cost not to exceed $10,600 with funds to come from the Water Depreciation Reserve fund. Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

Special Machinery: Acquisition

Police Chief Taft Yates presented bids for the purchase and equipping of a new patrol vehicle for the Police Department. Council expressed disappointment in the low trade-in value offered for the current Ford Explorer, and some Council members felt the low mileage on the Explorer didn’t warrant purchasing a new vehicle yet. The Explorer currently has 58,000 miles on it. The vehicle is budgeted for purchase in 2017 to maintain the current rotation plan. Council member Jolene Niernberger moved to accept the bid from Long McArthur, Inc. for the 2018 Ford Police Explorer in the amount of $29,770, less trade-in value of $10,500, for a net price of $19,270, with the funds to come from the Special Machinery Fund. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion for purposes of discussion. Ms. Niernberger stressed the importance of following the approved Capital Improvement Plan. Chief Yates explained the low trade-in value offered in that car dealerships have an abundance of trade vehicles with the recent hail storms; therefore, dealers won’t offer much in return for trade-in value. Upon a call for the vote, the motion carried 3-2, with Council members Bret Andries and Holly Aschenbrenner voting opposed.

Chief Yates then reviewed the bids for equipping the vehicle. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the bid from L.A.W.S. for the graphics package in the amount of $582.14; D & B Body Shop for installation of the graphics package in the amount of $1,036.50; and Ka-Comm for the removal and transfer of the existing equipment and purchase of new equipment in the amount of $3,751.70. Funds will come from the Special Machinery fund. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

General Government: Special Project

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner discussed holding a Community Appreciation Event to thank the community and committee volunteers. After much discussion, the Council decided to revisit holding such event next spring or summer. Ms. Aschenbrenner suggested the City start inviting committee members to future Council meetings in order to recognize those that contribute their time to better the City.

General Government: Special Project

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman discussed drainage concerns starting at 18th Street and Walnut, then angling down to 14th Street and Spruce. The culverts are overgrown with grass and the buildup of sediment and debris that prohibits the channel from working properly. Cleanout of the culverts would be a two-phase project over two years – alternating properties down the path so that one property acts as a buffer zone for the other. City Attorney Olavee Raub will walk the properties with Mr. Scheuerman to determine if easements from the property owners are needed or if the culverts are within the City’s right of way.

Sewer: Special Project

City Clerk Amy Burton discussed the necessary documents to be signed to close-out the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wastewater Treatment Plant Project. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Bret Andries seconded a motion authorizing Mayor David McDaniel to sign the necessary documents closing out the Project. The motion carried 5-0.

REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

Public Works

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman thanked the Ellis County Public Works Department for their assistance with the annual street seal project.

Mr. Scheuerman alerted Council to a serious problem with “flushable” wipes clogging up the St. Mary’s lift station. He believes a large part of the problem stems from travelers disposing of the wipes as they visit Love’s Travel Plaza or Casey’s General Store, as they both feed into that particular lift station. Mr. Scheuerman plans to send a letter to the businesses asking them to encourage their patrons not to dispose of the “flushable” wipes in the toilets.

Police

Police Chief Taft Yates presented the Monthly Activity Report for September and the October Staff Calendar. Chief Yates discussed a recent pursuit the Department assisted with involving both the Kansas Highway Patrol and local Fire Department. He praised the ability of all three agencies’ to work together effectively.

Chief Yates then asked for Council members to please consult with him if a Council member takes issue with either him or any of his officers, rather than feed into the rumor mill or on social media.

City Clerk

City Clerk Amy Burton presented the Health Insurance Savings Report for August. The City’s Community Development Grant Application for the waterline improvement project was submitted September 29th. Grants will be awarded in min-January 2018.

Clerk: Training

Council member Jolene Niernberger moved to allow City Clerk Amy Burton to attend the CCMFOA Master Clerks Academy in November in Wichita. Council member Bret Andries seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

Attorney

City Attorney Olavee Raub reported the house destroyed by fire on 12th Street is awaiting contract of sale.

Mayor Update and Announcements

Mayor David McDaniel asked for Council members Holly Aschenbrenner and Jolene Niernberger to provide a brief update from the League Annual Conference they attended. Ms. Aschenbrenner visited with a vendor that restructures WPA pools, much like the City’s, into a more usable facility. Ms. Niernberger reported the legislature does not expect to repeal the tax lid and discussed the importance of the upcoming census.

Mayor McDaniel alerted Council to several large cracks on the south side of City Hall. The contractor will be starting on replacing the door on that south side and could possibly fix the cracks; however, it would destroy the mural on that same wall.

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

Mayor David McDaniel asked for a motion to recess into executive session at the request of the City Attorney. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved for City Council to recess into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss a potential claim against the City pursuant to the attorney-client privilege exception, K.S.A. 75-4319 (b)(2) with City Attorney Olavee Raub present. The open meeting will resume at 10:02 p.m. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0. No action was taken in executive session.

POST EXECUTIVE SESSION

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to direct City Attorney Olavee Raub to prepare an agreement to resolve the potential claim against the City and authorize the Mayor to sign the agreement. Council member Bret Andries seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

ADJOURNMENT

Council member Bret Andries moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried 5-0. The meeting adjourned at 10:03 p.m.