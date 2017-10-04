Annual Festival of Faith is Wednesday night at Beach-Schmidt

The annual Festival of Faith returns to Hays on Wednesday at Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

This year marks the 26th year for the annual event celebrating faith and unity.

The 2017 Festival of Faith is now on a Wednesday and, according to the event’s Facebook Page, the event is a call to area Christians to come together in prayer.

Wednesday’s event runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.

The annual Festival of Faith will once again be rebroadcast on Eagle Cable Channel 14. Check Hays Post for broadcast times.