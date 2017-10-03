Volunteers assemble crisis bags for Hays public schools

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Crisis bags were created last week for every classroom in the Hays school district.

The USD 489 Foundation for Education Excellence, in partnership with Sunflower Bank’s ABC Program, funded the crisis bags, which will be used to address both natural and manmade disasters. The cost of the kits was $7,500.

Each classroom crisis bag includes a backpack filled with a clipboard, an abridged copy of the district crisis plan, water, granola bars, a first-aid kit with tourniquets, scissors, sanitizer, medical gloves, gauze and a whistle.

Each school will also have a duffel bag with the same contents plus a bullhorn, binoculars, weather radio, drop cloth and flashlights.

The Hays school board approved a crisis plan in December that includes the public schools and Thomas More Prep-Marian and Holy Family Elementary School.

“If the situation should arise,” said Sarah Wasinger, assistant to the USD 489 superintendent, “heaven forbid either a manmade or natural disaster, we only have four ambulances in Ellis County. If multiple people were injured, a tourniquet could potentially save a life.”

Not all teachers and staff in the district have first-aid training, but many of the administrators do, as well as the school nurses.

“I think as a foundation, we are always trying to do positive things for our school,” Wasinger said. “We are thankful for the projects and donations we have received that can be used to support student safety and learning and make the schools better overall.”

If you would like to donate to the USD 489 Foundation online with a credit or debit card, click here for a donation link.