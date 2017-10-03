Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

UPDATE: Persons of interest in Hays vehicle burglaries identified

by 2 Comments

UPDATE, Oct. 3: According to the Hays Police Department, the persons of interest in this case have been identified. No other information was available Tuesday morning. Check Hays Post for details as information becomes available.

Persons of interest sought by the Hays Police Department in connection with weekend car burglaries

HPD is asking the public’s help in identifying suspects in several weekend car burglaries.

HPD

On Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, and the days after, several vehicle burglaries have been reported throughout the city of Hays.

The Hays Police Department is seeking information in connection with these burglaries.

The two photographs show people of interest. The people of interest were in the area of a recent vehicle burglary and fled from police.

If anyone knows any of these three individuals or has any information regarding the burglaries, please contact the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1030 and ask to speak with an investigator.

In each case of these vehicle burglaries, the vehicles were unlocked.

As always, the Hays Police Department strongly encourages everyone to keep their vehicles locked. Personal items should not be left in their vehicles. If there is property of value in a vehicle, please keep it stored out of sight.

  • Hays resident

    I hope they post names. I have TOTAL disregard for those that take things that don’t belong to them or vandalize. Put their names out there and make their moms proud!

    • Dennis

      Are you positive that your name won’t be there?