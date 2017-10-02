Pro-life Life Chain staged in Hays on Sunday

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Fort Hays State University Students for Life helped organize the annual Life Chain Sunday afternoon in Hays.

A group of pro-life supporters lined the sidewalk on Vine Street along Mount Allen Cemetery.

Participants held quiet witness and prayed with signs reading such things as “Pray to End Abortion” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals.”

The first Life Chains were organized in California 30 years ago. The National Life Chain movement began 25 years ago in 1992. The event is now conducted annually on the first Sunday in October.

Catherine Wahlmeier of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Hays has participated every year since 1992 and said Sunday she feels strongly about the abortion issue.

Hannah Michaud, sophomore in radiology at FHSU, was among the students who helped organize Sunday’s event.

“What I believe is life is a gift,” she said. “It is very precious. Taking it away violates our rights and dignity as humans.”

The Students for Life has about 20 members on campus with a good contingent of the group in attendance at the event on Sunday.

Father Fred Gatschet of St. Joseph Catholic Church, as well as many parishioners from area Catholic churches, were on hand at the Life Chain event.

When asked why he was making a public proclamation on his abortion views, he responded, “Because people are being shredded to pieces in a nonpublic manner.”

He noted the Life Chain was not a protest, but a witness to the sanctity of human life.