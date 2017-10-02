Hays Post

Hays police asks for help identifying suspects in weekend vehicle burglaries

Persons of interest sought by the Hays Police Department in connection with weekend car burglaries

HPD is asking the public’s help in identifying suspects in several weekend car burglaries.

On Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, and the days after, several vehicle burglaries have been reported throughout the city of Hays.

The Hays Police Department is seeking information in connection with these burglaries.

The two photographs show people of interest. The people of interest were in the area of a recent vehicle burglary and fled from police.

If anyone knows any of these three individuals or has any information regarding the burglaries, please contact the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1030 and ask to speak with an investigator.

In each case of these vehicle burglaries the vehicles were unlocked.

As always, the Hays Police Department strongly encourages everyone to keep their vehicles locked. Personal items should not be left in their vehicles. If there is property of value in a vehicle, please keep it stored out of sight.

  • sTrollinalong

    The African-American people that you spotlighted probably ran so they didn’t get shot, officer.

    • Tom D

      Maybe next time they will get shot. Send them to my house. S&W, Kimber, Ruger the list of potential precious metal delivery systems goes on and on at my house.

      • sTrollinalong

        Compensating for something?

      • sTrollinalong

        Compensating for something? You assume, without proof, that since these guys were in the area of burglaries that happened over several days, that they are guilty and you want to shoot them; or at least they be shot. They must be the only jobless criminals in a town of college kids living on loans and spreading diseases. Maybe next time more surveillance will be done in order to gather substantial evidence instead of rolling up on a black dude with a football. But yeah, well said, pew pew pew

    • Pills Stafford

      Trolling stupid.

      • sTrollinalong

        You add nothing to this conversation and most likely anything else.

  • Democratless

    Tom D… I actually agree with you for once. Haha well said

  • Hmmmm

    If you don’t want the potential of getting shot. Get a job and DON’T steal stuff.

    JMO