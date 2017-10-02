Hays police asks for help identifying suspects in weekend vehicle burglaries

HPD

On Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, and the days after, several vehicle burglaries have been reported throughout the city of Hays.

The Hays Police Department is seeking information in connection with these burglaries.

The two photographs show people of interest. The people of interest were in the area of a recent vehicle burglary and fled from police.

If anyone knows any of these three individuals or has any information regarding the burglaries, please contact the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1030 and ask to speak with an investigator.

In each case of these vehicle burglaries the vehicles were unlocked.

As always, the Hays Police Department strongly encourages everyone to keep their vehicles locked. Personal items should not be left in their vehicles. If there is property of value in a vehicle, please keep it stored out of sight.