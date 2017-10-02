Emprise Bank employees volunteer at ARC Thrift Store

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Volunteers from Emprise Bank of Hays spent a couple of hours on Tuesday night volunteering at the ARC Thrift Store.

Sixteen people were scheduled for the evening, which was a part of the Emprise Empowers Campaign. The event was to coincide with Emprise’s statewide United Way campaign.

All donations made through the local campaign stay in the local area, said Wayne Woofter, Emprise market president.

The volunteer effort has become an annual event, although the group does not always volunteer for a United Way agency. Last year the Emprise group volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.

Woofter said the volunteer effort gets employees in the frame of mind of giving.

“We know community involvement is really important,” he said.

Mary Dinkel, ARC Thrift Store volunteer, said the help from the Emprise employees was much appreciated.

“It helps us get things out on the floor,” she said. “We can process a lot of merchandise in a short amount of time.”

During this particular evening, the volunteers were helping process and price clothing.