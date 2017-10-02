County commission to discuss residential lot size

The Ellis County Commission will get an update on large lot subdivisions in the three-mile zone at Monday’s meeting.

Earlier this year the county commission and the Hays City Commission agreed to allow large-lot residential development in the extraterritorial jurisdiction – commonly referred to as the three-mile zone.

The two commissions had agreed to a minimum size of five acres but after receiving input from outside entities the Hays Area Planning Commission reduced the minimum to two acres.

Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty will provide an update at Monday’s meeting.

The commission will also consider a cattle guard agreement the commission agreed too earlier this year and discuss repairs to a grader.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the County Administrative Center.