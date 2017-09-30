Late interception leads Tigers past Lindenwood

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Colt Trachsel intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown to give Fort Hays State a 10-point lead and the 14th-ranked Tigers held off Lindenwood 38-35 Saturday afternoon at Hunter Stadium.

Chris Brown Postgame Interview

Colt Trachsel Postgame Interview

Monterio Burchfield Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Lions scored 14 straight to close out the second quarter and led 21-14 at halftime. The Tigers answered with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Monterio Burchfield to tie the game 21-21.

After Lindenwood answered with a touchdown to take the lead back, Jacob Mezera connected with Burchfield on a 76-yard touchdown strike on third and six to tie the game 28-28.

After the Lions missed a 34-yard field goal, Kenneth Iheme ripped off a 54-yard run setting up a 27-yard Brandon Brown Field goal to give the Tigers a 31-28 lead with 7:59 to play.

The Tigers recovered a Lindenwood fumble on the next possession but Jacob Mezera underthrew a pass to Burchfield that was intercepted by Riley McCoy who was then penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct which pinned the Lions at their own five yard line.

Trachsel picked off the pass of Max Meylor to push the lead to 38-28 with 3:34 to play. The Lions drove in for a touchdown with 1:03 but J.J. Lewis recovered the onside kick and the Tigers ran out the clock as move to 5-0 for the first time since 1983.

Monterio Burchfield had five catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Kenneth Iheme rushed for 174 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown and had seven receptions for another 58 yards.

Jacob Mezera went 25 of 35 for 294 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and was not sacked.

Jose Delgado led the defense with 14 tackles and the Tigers’ only sack.