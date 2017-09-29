LEGAL NOTICE: Hays USD 489 bond issue details

NOTICE OF BOND ELECTION

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 489,

ELLIS COUNTY, KANSAS (HAYS)

The Board of Education of Unified School District No. 489, Ellis County, Kansas (Hays) (the “District”), has adopted a resolution declaring it advisable to: (a) construct, furnish, and equip a new 4-section elementary school; (b) construct, furnish, and equip a new 4-section elementary school at the existing Wilson Elementary School site; (c) construct, furnish, and equip improvements and additions to Roosevelt Elementary School including new classrooms, a new gymnasium, enhanced safety and security, storm shelter, and a renovated cafeteria/kitchen area; (d) construct, furnish, and equip improvements and additions to O’Loughlin Elementary School to provide for an elementary school, Early Childhood Center, Learning Center, and Westside program, including new classrooms, enhanced safety and security, storm shelter, and site improvements; (e) construct, furnish, and equip improvements and additions to Hays Middle School including a new auxiliary gymnasium, enhanced safety and security, and a renovated cafeteria/kitchen area; (f) construct, furnish, and equip improvements and additions to Hays High School including new renovated right sized classrooms, renovated career technical education and fine arts classrooms, a new auditorium, enhanced safety and security, storm shelter, and a renovated cafeteria/kitchen area; (g) renovate and make improvements to District facilities including HVAC, building structural improvements and demolition, and (h) make all other necessary improvements appurtenant thereto and pay costs of issuance and interest on the general obligation bonds during construction of the projects (the “Project”), at an estimated cost of $78,500,000, to be paid from general obligation bonds (the “Bonds”) of the District. Notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of the District that a bond election has been called and will be held on November 7, 2017, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified electors of the District the following proposition:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall Unified School District No. 489, Ellis County, Kansas (Hays), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $78,500,000, to pay the costs to: (a) construct, furnish, and equip a new 4-section elementary school; (b) construct, furnish, and equip a new 4-section elementary school at the existing Wilson Elementary School site; (c) construct, furnish, and equip improvements and additions to Roosevelt Elementary School including new classrooms, a new gymnasium, enhanced safety and security, storm shelter, and a renovated cafeteria/kitchen area; (d) construct, furnish, and equip improvements and additions to O’Loughlin Elementary School to provide for an elementary school, Early Childhood Center, Learning Center, and Westside program, including new classrooms, enhanced safety and security, storm shelter, and site improvements; (e) construct, furnish, and equip improvements and additions to Hays Middle School including a new auxiliary gymnasium, enhanced safety and security, and a renovated cafeteria/kitchen area; (f) construct, furnish, and equip improvements and additions to Hays High School including new renovated right sized classrooms, renovated career technical education and fine arts classrooms, a new auditorium, enhanced safety and security, storm shelter, and a renovated cafeteria/kitchen area; (g) renovate and make improvements to District facilities including HVAC, building structural improvements and demolition, and (h) make all other necessary improvements appurtenant thereto and pay costs of issuance and interest on the general obligation bonds during construction of the projects; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), K.S.A. 72-6761, and K.S.A. 75-2315 et seq.?

To vote in favor of any question submitted on this ballot, press the word “Yes” on the voting machine or completely darken the oval to the left of the word “Yes” on the paper ballot. To vote against it, press the word “No” on the voting machine or completely darken the oval to the left of the word “No” on the paper ballot.

YES

NO

**********************

The polls will open at 7:00 o’clock A.M. and will close at 7:00 o’clock P.M., on November 7, 2017, the election day. Electors residing in the District, inside and outside the corporate limits of the City of Hays and within Ellis County, Kansas, shall vote at the usual voting places, to-wit:

Hays City – Ward 1, Precinct 1

Hays City – Ward 1, Precinct 2

Ellis County Meeting Room, 601 Main St. (Northwest door), Hays;

Hays City – Ward 2, Precinct 1

Hays City – Ward 2, Precinct 2

Hays City – Ward 2, Precinct 3

Hays City – Ward 2, Precinct 4

Hays City – Ward 2, Precinct 5

VFW Hall, 2106 Vine Street, Hays;

Hays City – Ward 3, Precinct 1

Hays City – Ward 3, Precinct 2

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., Hays;

Hays City – Ward 3, Precinct 3

Hays City – Ward 3, Precinct 4

Smoky Hill Country Club, 3303 Hall St., Hays;

Hays City – Ward 4, Precinct 1

Hays City – Ward 4, Precinct 3

Hays City – Ward 4, Precinct 5

Hays Recreation, 1105 Canterbury, Hays

Hays City – Ward 4, Precinct 2

Hays City – Ward 4, Precinct 4

Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr., Hays;

East Big Creek Township

North Big Creek Township

West Big Creek Township

Buckeye Township

Catherine Township

North Lookout Township

Wheatland Township

St. Nicholas Church, 2901 E. 13th St., Hays;

Ellis Township

VFW Hall, 813 Jefferson, Ellis;

Freedom Township

Herzog Township

Victoria Township

VFW Hall, 204 E. Main St., Victoria;

South Lookout Township

St. Anthony Community Center, 209 N. Front St., Schoenchen.

All electors residing within the District in Rush County, Kansas, shall vote at their usual places to-wit:

Big Timber Township

LaCrosse City Auditorium, 417 Main St., LaCrosse, Kansas;

Hampton-Fairview Township

McCracken Community Center, 401 W 1st St., McCracken, Kansas.

The election will be conducted by the officers and/or persons provided by law for holding elections, and the method of voting will be by ballot. Registered voters are eligible to vote by advance voting ballot upon application to the County Clerk at the address set forth below pursuant to K.S.A. 25-1117 et seq.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Capital Improvement Fund (“CIF”) has been established in the treasury of the State of Kansas to assist school districts with making principal and interest payments on voted general obligation bond issues. The amount of CIF funding each school district receives is based on a formula prescribed by statute and implemented by the State Board of Education (“Bond State Aid”). Based on the current formula, the District expects to receive Bond State Aid in the approximate amount set forth below to assist with making the principal and interest payments on the Bonds. No assurance can be given that Bond State Aid will continue at this or any amount in future years.

The following additional information is provided by the District with respect to compliance with the provisions of K.S.A. 10-120a and K.S.A. 12-6,122. This information has been obtained from sources deemed reliable by the District. Certain portions of this information are based upon projections. No assurances can be given that these projections will be accurate as of the date of issuance of the Bonds due to changing market conditions, any changes in assessed valuation of the District, changes in the amount of state financial aid received by the District and other matters unknown or unavailable at this time. The projected rates of property taxation to be used to pay the principal of and interest on the Bonds are based upon the current assessed valuation of the District, the assumed principal repayment schedule and the average interest rates from recent bond issues for similar types of financings and the current level of Bond State Aid the District would receive with respect to the Bonds, all as shown below.



DATED: August 23, 2017.The election officer conducting the election will be the County Clerk of Ellis County, Kansas, whose address is County Courthouse, 718 Main Street, P.O. Box 720, Hays, Kansas 67601.



Donna J. Maskus, County Clerk

Ellis County, Kansas