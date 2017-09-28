Moran: Creating fairer, simpler tax code means more Kansas jobs; Read it here

OFFICE OF SEN. MORAN

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued the following statement after the Administration, the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee released their tax reform framework Wednesday:

“It has been more than 30 years since President Reagan signed the 1986 Tax Reform Act – the economy was entirely different and the way we do business across the world has changed drastically. Americans can no longer afford the status quo of an outdated and complicated tax system. Today’s tax reform framework is a first step toward growing our economy, boosting small businesses, creating new jobs and keeping good jobs here at home. Creating a fairer and simpler tax code means better days for working families and higher paying jobs in Kansas and across the country. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Administration on this tax reform framework.”

The full framework can be found here. A one-pager description can be found here.