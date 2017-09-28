UPDATE: City commission meeting canceled

UPDATE AT 5:15 P.M.–Tonight’s (Sept. 28) Hays City Commission meeting has been canceled due to the lack of a quorum.

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Several city parks in Hays may soon have more sidewalks.

Parks Director Jeff Boyle will present the proposed additions in Frontier Park, Hickok Park, Ekey Park, and a short section of Indian Trail during tonight’s Hays city commission meeting.

Other agenda items include proposed changes to the Hays Unified Development Code (UDC) to minimize certain commercial and industrial rear and side yard setbacks, and to allow construction of breezeways.

Commissioners will also be asked to approve large lot developments in a portion of the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). A proposed policy would allow such developments in a 35-mile square area of the outer edges of the 3-mile area outside the Hays city limits.

The complete Sept. 28 agenda is available here.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.