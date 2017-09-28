Hays Post

Brownback has Senate confirmation hearing date for Trump post

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says a U.S. Senate committee hearing is set for next week on his nomination for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

But Brownback told reporters Wednesday he’s not sure how quickly the Senate could vote on his nomination after the Oct. 4 hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July. Brownback said he’ll step down as governor when the Senate confirms him.

Brownback’s departure will automatically elevate fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to governor. Colyer said Wednesday that his administration will have a different tone, without elaborating.

Brownback already was term-limited. Colyer and seven other candidates have announced campaigns for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018. Five Democrats have said they’re running.

  • J.P. Michaud

    Good riddance to a worthless POS. Good thing he received a virtually worthless post, defending irrational beliefs about imaginary deities.

  • HeyHeeeey…goodbye

    Good. Get out of our state. Sadly Chris Kobach will be the next governor. Sadly. Kansans don’t learn and never will that supply side economics does NOT mean it trickles down to you and me. Rubbish. Companies hold unpresidented amounts of cash and for the last 30 years we have the data to show it’s all BS. I’m all for lowering the corporate tax rate but don’t be silly and think that’s going to benefit anyone but top earners.