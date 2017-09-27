Public invited to Water Conservation Field Day hosted by Hays and Smoky Hill-Saline RAC

KWO

TOPEKA – The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Smoky Hill-Saline Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) and city of Hays will host a Conservation Field Day for the area to share projects being implemented to address regional water issues.

The event will be Friday, October 13, starting at 9 a.m., at the K-State Agriculture Research Center Auditorium, 1232 240th Ave, Hays. The public is encouraged to attend the tour and learn about the area’s water conservation efforts as well as issues that continue to face the region.

There will be presentations from the city of Hays and Smoky Hill-Saline RAC in the morning. A tour will follow the lunch of the conservation projects being implemented around Hays and end by 2 p.m.

Lunch will be provided but RSVPs are required by Friday, September 29, to the Kansas Water Office at 785-296-3185.