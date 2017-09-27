Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

LETTER: Can we afford to wait on school bond?

by 14 Comments

On Nov. 7, we have a choice: improve our aging school infrastructure or continue to defer until another time. We can choose to move forward now or wait, but what does it cost to wait?

Interest is a major component of the total cost of the bond, and rising rates from near all-time lows is a real concern. So what is the difference in financing a $78.5 million bond today versus a year ago, when the last bond was rejected? According to a representative from Piper Jaffrey, if the current proposed bond could have been passed last year, it would have saved taxpayers more than $4 million.

Every 1% increase in interest rates results in an overall cost increase of $7.99 million. For perspective, a 3% increase in interest rates would cost more than the total expense of a new elementary school, priced at $21.4 million.

Increased construction cost is another reason to act now. Industry leaders estimate that building costs increase between 3-5% per year. A conservative estimate of a 2% increase per year results in decreased purchasing power of $1.5 million by this time next year. Waiting 5 years compounds the loss to $7.54 million.

Do I want my property taxes to increase? No, but at some point we must update our schools. As a home and rental property owner, I feel passing this bond now will cost less than waiting. We will not defeat a school bond for infrastructure; we can merely postpone it. 

An elderly gentlemen recently said to me when discussing the bond, “If not now, when; if not us, then who?” The time is now, the problem is ours, and only we can fix it. I urge you to vote yes on Nov. 7.

Greg Kerr, Hays

  • Guest

    If we don’t pass it, we will save $78.5 million.

    • Hays parent

      That’s like saying “if I don’t re-roof my leaky house, I’ll save $10,000.” Not really – you’ll just pay MUCH more later, which is the point of the letter above.

      • Guest

        Did you tear down your house and build a million dollar home over a leaky roof? Did your neighbors help pay for the repairs? Are you sure it was that leaky? Could 2 shingles and 15 mins of labor fix the problem?

  • sierra

    Right idea. wrong plan. i’m voting NO on this plan.

  • Archie Bunker

    If this Bond goes though more Houses up for sale in this High price town.

    • Hays parent

      An increase in inventory would have the effect of lowering prices. Great if you’re buying.

      • Two Sides

        Not so great if you are selling.

      • Archie Bunker

        They won’t be that cheap not unless things turn around. All Thissen is doing is filling everybody full of S??? with that Bond. I don’t trust that man

  • Leone

    The bond a year ago was $94 million and this year’s bond is $78.5 million. Taxpayers saved $15.5 million dollars.

    • I agree

      and this plan make real improvements. Way better plan than a year ago!

      • taxpayerguy

        so the folks at the school district were really trying to pull the wool over the taxpayers eyes by promoting this 94 million dollar bond issue last year–is that what you’re saying? so we are to believe this 78.5 million dollar bond issue they are promoting now is the real deal–is that correct?

        • I agree

          Yeah, totally different plan. This one has the input of community, teaching staff, and administrators. In your terms it’s the real deal.

          • taxpayerguy

            the 94 million dollar bond also had the input of community, teaching staff, and administrators. thank God the taxpayers were smarter and voted it down. as they should this one.

          • I agree

            I disagree. The last plan was a firm telling our community what we needed. This one was developed by the community and staff. One thing I will agree with is I’m glad the last one failed….this is a much better deal for less money.