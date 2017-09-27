Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

KNOLL: The left’s attack on Christianity

by 5 Comments

Les Knoll

There was an editorial by the local paper’s editor a few weeks ago that prompts me to write this letter. I will get to that editorial later, but first bear with me about the following as I try to make a very important point regarding the status of Christianity in this nation.

For the first time in American history, under Obama, a Washington, D.C.-based agency added the U.S. to a list of countries known for persecuting Christians.

The Democrat’s Obamacare (Obama’s marquee legislation) had mandates forcing agencies and institutions to provide contraception totally against their religious beliefs. Little Sisters of the Poor is a prime example.

Obama’s Middle Eastern refugee policy was geared to approve Muslim immigrants by the thousands and accept a handful of Christians.

Longstanding Democrat senators Dianne Feinstein and Dick Durbin recently questioned a Trump nominee’s suitability to serve on a U.S. court for the simple reason she is a Christian.

Not too long ago, the Democrat National Committee decided to take the word “God” out of its party platform.

Liberal courts with secularist judges rule more and more each year against Christianity.

And, who could forget Obama deliberately left the words “by their Creator” out of the Declaration of Independence during seven different speeches?

I presented just a handful of cases where there is clear evidence of anti-Christianity within America. There are hundreds of examples I could present if space wasn’t an issue.

The assault and hostility toward Christianity exists internationally as well. It’s a given that there would be hostility internationally, but raising its ugly head right here at home is reason to be concerned. What happened to this country being known as a Christian nation for some 200 years?

Readers are aware President Trump is nominating Governor Brownback to be ambassador at large for international religious freedom although the nomination still needs congressional approval and, if approved, he will step down as governor.

It’s no secret the Hays paper is not fond of our Kansas governor. It’s no secret the paper chastised Brownback every chance he could get governing this state. And, now it’s no secret there are issues with Brownback’s Christian beliefs that most of us conservatives adhere to.

The editorial stated: “Instead of improving U.S. efforts to promote actual religious freedom around the world, we would expect Brownback to focus on elevating a rather narrow conservative view of Christianity at the expense of all others.” Much more was said about the nomination that was negative.

In summary, there clearly is an assault on Christianity in this country and we need people like Brownback locally, nationally, and internationally to protect us as Christians. America was founded in large part by Christians. Why the enormous push from the liberal left to change what we once were known for as a nation?

There needs to be religious freedoms for all, of course. Why shouldn’t that include Christianity?

Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.

  • SissyLaLaLes

    Oh whoa is me. I’m a poor little white cristian man with two homes and a TAX PAYER provided retirement. Whoa is me. Poor poor Les. How persecuted you are. Poor fella.

    Cry much? When did rebulicans become the sissy lala party? This guys does nothing but cry and complain. Reminds me of privates in the Army. Grow a pair, Les. Wait, wait. Grow a brain first.

    • Cheese with your whine?

      Jeez, no kidding. Talk about a snowflake.

  • LaVetta Campbell Lewis Stephen

    You hit the nail on the head, Les. We as Christians have been persecuted by the left and obammer.
    I do not know what sissylalales is complaining about.
    No one gets tax payer provided retirement….you have to work for that.
    maybe he needs to open his eyes. Just saying…..

    • SissyLaLaLes

      state, county, city employees get tax payer provided retirement. Just like congress gets lifetime retirement after only serving one term. Yes. Les lives off of tax payer dollars. I love people who live off the system then complain about it. I’m with you Les. The republican in me says we should immediately repeal those benefits. I’m tired of paying for old white men who do nothing but complain that they are oppressed. Take a drive down I-70 and count how many multimillion dollar churches you see. Poor oppressed Christians with your tax exemptions. Poor, poor Christians.

  • Checkmate

    Les is just making victim noises as usual.