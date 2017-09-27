City commission, Hays USD 489 candidates forum Oct. 17

HACC

The Hays Area Chamber of Commerce is joining with the Fort Hays State University Student Government Association in presenting a Fall Election Forum.

Please join us to learn more about the candidates running for both the Hays City Commission and the USD 489 Board of Education.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the first forum beginning at 6:30 p.m. will focus on the City Commission. After a brief intermission around 8 p.m., the forum will continue with the Board of Education. There will also be time for questions from the audience for both sessions.

The forum will be at Fort Hays State University Memorial Union’s Black and Gold Ballroom.

Midwest Energy is the corporate sponsor for the event.

HAYS CITY COMMISSION CANDIDATES-3 SEATS OPEN

Roger Agnew

Christopher S. Dinkel

Sandra Jacobs (I)

John C. Mayers

Shaun Musil (I)

Dustin Glen Roths

(Top 2 vote-getters elected to 4 year terms; 3rd highest vote-getter elected to 2 year term)



HAYS USD 489 SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES-3 SEATS OPEN

Lance Bickle (I)

Daniel Walker (Write-in)

Michael S. Walker

Sophia Rose Young

SPECIAL QUESTION–USD 489 $78.5M BOND ISSUE

The voter registration deadline is Tue., Oct. 17.