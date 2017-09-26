Hays Post

Kan. school district apologizes after controversial article in student newspaper

SALINA — A Kansas school district has issued an apology after a controversial article in the school newspaper.

Following a column in the Salina Central High School newspaper that discussed racism as “not a big deal and that “people should get over it,” USD 305 issued an apology and promised an investigation.

“The investigation referred to involves the District’s role in maintaining an educational environment that supports all students in the classroom, school activities and projects. Many questions have surfaced over the past few days and present all of us with an opportunity for growth and reflection,” according a statement on the school web site.

 

“As a District we recognize the student publication rights established by our laws and hold the work of our student journalists in high regard. The Pylon has a long tradition at Central High School that will continue to be supported by Salina USD 305.

Central High School is moving forward to engage and unify students, staff and community in healthy discussion about important, sensitive subjects. Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this together.”

  • Mr Creosote

    I would encourage anyone to go to the link and read teh ‘pylon’ article.
    The article never claimed that racism was not a big deal… quite the opposite.

    They did include comments from students (ONE) who said they felt that racism is overstated.

    The article points out that 78% of the students feel that whites are treated differently than those of color.

    It is sad that the ONE person who said that they thought “Racism isn’t very common in todays society” now needs a heightened police presence in the school. that is a sad state of affairs – – -this should warrant discussion, rather than ‘an investigation’.
    there is a HUGE opportunity to talk about the place of dialog on issues and respect. and where violence should not be tolerated.
    That this person ‘needs protection’ from people of color…. reinforces stereotypes.