Hansen grant funds new air packs for Ellis FD

ELLIS – The Ellis Fire Department will soon have new SCBA air packs.

Chief Dustin Vine reported to the Ellis City Council during their Sept. 18 meeting a $35,000 grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, Logan, will be used to purchase 20 air packs. According to Vine, some of the packs in the EFD current inventory are more than 35 years old.

The complete meeting minutes follow.

ELLIS CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING

Minutes

September 18, 2017

CALL TO ORDER

Mayor David McDaniel called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Present were Council members Bret Andries, Holly Aschenbrenner, Susan Eaton, Jolene Niernberger, Dena Patee, and Bob Redger. Also present were Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman, City Clerk Amy Burton, Police Chief Taft Yates, Fire Chief Dustin Vine, and City Attorney Olavee Raub.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA

City Attorney Olavee Raub requested an executive session at the end of the meeting.

PUBLIC PRESENT

Myles Vine, Barbara Perkins, Cheryl Kinderknecht, Glen Keller, Nickole Byers, Brian Raub, and Gary Luea (arrived at 7:35 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

Council member Jolene Niernberger moved to approve the consent agenda containing the Minutes from the Regular Meeting on September 5, 2017, Bills Ordinance #2029, and the August manual journal entries. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The Council approved the consent agenda 6-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

None

PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

None

SPECIAL ORDER

Fire: Grant

Fire Chief Dustin Vine announced the Dane G. Hansen Foundation has awarded the Department $35,000 to put towards the purchase of twenty SCBA air packs. Some of the current air packs are over 35 years old.

Chief Vine discussed the recent diesel spills at Love’s Travel Stop. He has met with the managers at both Love’s and Casey’s General Stores to discuss future hazmat calls.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Water Exploration: Special Project

Mayor David McDaniel announced that one bid has been received to survey the property of the potential water well sites. City Clerk Amy Burton added that three bids were solicited, with one company not responding, and one company declining to bid due to current workload. Driggs Design Group submitted a bid for $4,925 to perform the nine steps outlined in their bid document. It was the consensus of Council to table consideration of the bid to the next meeting in order to discuss with a representative.

Streets: Repair/Maintenance

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman reported that he and Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group, have inspected the Dorrance Street Bridge for the reported settling concerns. The sidewalk has significant settling due to drainage; however, the driving surface does not appear to have major movement. Mr. Scheuerman stated the sidewalk will be elevated to properly re-route the drainage.

Museum: Contract

City Attorney Olavee Raub presented the initial drafts of the amended lease agreements with the Chrysler Museum and Railroad Museum. The drafts have not yet been reviewed by the respective Museum Boards. The revised agreements are the product of a joint meeting with City officials and the Museum Board presidents, and outlines procedures for repairs and improvements to the facilities.

NEW BUSINESS

General Government: Special Project

Cheryl Kinderknecht, representing the Tourism Committee, presented information about the Kansas Tourism Marketing Grant to help fund a new website for the City. Google also has a grant program available; however, the landing page must be a not-for-profit entity. The City would have to be a secondary link on the webpage. It was the consensus of the Council to continue to explore options on updating the City’s webpage.

REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

Public Works: Training

Council member Jolene Niernberger moved and Council member Bret Andries seconded a motion to allow Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman to attend the Kansas Association of Code Enforcement (KACE) conference in Mulvane on October 11th – 13th. The motion carried 6-0.

Sanitation: Special Project

The annual City-wide Cleanup will be October 4th. This will be held in conjunction with the Ellis High School Community Service Day on October 2nd.

Police

Police Chief Taft Yates discussed an issue with pedestrians climbing on the dam at Big Creek. Chief Yates would like to install signage warning pedestrians to stay off the dam or be charged with trespassing. City Attorney Olavee Raub stated the Police Chief has discretionary authority to place signs where he feels necessary, and may purchase the signs with the authority granted to him in the Purchasing Policy.

City Clerk

City Clerk Amy Burton presented the August Financial Statements consisting of the Statement of Accounts, Treasurer’s Report, and Security Deposit Worksheet.

The draft minutes from the Tourism Committee were reviewed.

Ms. Burton reminded Council of the League of Kansas Municipalities Regional Supper on October 4th in Hays.

Attorney

City Attorney Olavee Raub reported no changes in the pending code violation cases.

Mayor Update and Announcements

Mayor David McDaniel asked for the League Annual Conference attendees to provide a brief synopsis of the training attended at the next Council meeting.

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

Mayor David McDaniel asked for a motion to recess into executive session at the request of the City Attorney. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved for City Council to recess into executive session for 20 minutes to discuss a potential claim against the City pursuant to the attorney-client privilege exception, K.S.A. 75-4319 (b)(2) with City Attorney Olavee Raub present. The open meeting will resume at 8:50 p.m. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0. No action was taken in executive session.

POST EXECUTIVE SESSION

Council member Dena Patee moved and Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded a motion to allow City Attorney Olavee Raub and Mayor David McDaniel to enter into a negotiation settlement on a potential claim. The motion carried 6-0.

ADJOURNMENT

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to adjourn the meeting. Council member Dena Patee seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 8:51 p.m.