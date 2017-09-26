Forsyth Library to celebrate 50th anniversary

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Fort Hays State University’s Forsyth Library is celebrating its building’s 50th anniversary with a come-and-go celebration from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, on the main floor and media lab in Forsyth Library.

The building was opened in 1967 and has adapted to the learning and research needs of the Fort Hays State community by transforming spaces and incorporating new technologies.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. for the new media lab, offering a sample video studio.

Mac Reed, a retired government documents librarian at FHSU, will be honored with a portrait unveiling at 3:30. The portrait, commissioned by Steve Shields, an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Manhattan, was painted by Joel Dugan, associate professor of art and design.

Cookies, cake and activities will be provided.