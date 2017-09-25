Hays USD 489 enrollment drops slightly

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Hays USD 489 enrollment is down slightly compared to 2016.

The official state enrollment is taken on the Sept. 20. Hays’ enrollment was 3,047 students this year compared to 3,070 in 2016.

Shanna Dinkel, assistant superintendent, said the enrollment drop was expected based on early enrollment data. She said the drop was spread across the district’s elementary schools.

The enrollment figures are important because they are plugged into a state formula to determine funding. This year the bulk of the funding will be based on last year’s enrollment numbers, but this year’s numbers will be used to determine funding for special weighting, including at-risk money.

Hope Pantry

Members of Tigers in Service gave a presentation to the board on its “Make a Difference” project that benefits the USD 489 Hope Pantry. The pantry helps USD 489 families with food, clothing and hygiene items.

Fort Hays State Tiger fans attending the FHSU vs. Emporia football game at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 are invited to bring one or more items (non-perishable food, new clothing, hygiene products) or consider making a monetary donation to the Hope Pantry.

Collection sites will be located at entry gates to Lewis Field Stadium. Those who contribute will receive a drawing ticket for an exclusive Tiger Tailgate Package, including a reserved tailgating spot for the 2018 football season along with a cooler and other tailgate gear.

The prize package will be given away at halftime. A few lucky attendees will be selected to participate in a halftime activity, bringing further awareness to the cause.

Collection boxes will also be located at the Robbins Center, One Tiger Place; inside the Memorial Union (near Starbucks), 600 Park St.; and Golden Belt Bank, 1101 E. 27th St., from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3.

Negotiations

The board officially accepted the counter offer from the custodian’s union for its contract. The counter offer stipulated the district create a health care committee and make Dec. 29, 2017 a paid holiday.

The district reopened negotiations with the Hays NEA to discuss health insurance. The board previously voted to change its health care provider from the state plan that is administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield to one administered by Aetna.

The decision was made after Blue Cross Blue Shield increased the district’s premiums by $1.4 million over two years.

Superintendent John Thissen said the negotiating teams are meeting soon to hash out insurance details.

In other business, the board:

• Heard a report on the district’s STAR special education rooms

• Discussed the superintendent evaluation process

• Approved KASB recommended policy changes