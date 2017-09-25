Darryn L. Rodenberg, age 44, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017 at his home in Scott County, Kansas. He was born on April 7, 1973 in Scott City, Kansas, the son of Darrell Lee Rodenberg and Melodee Mia Appel. A resident of Scott County Kansas since 2002 moving from Liberal, Kansas, he was a computer repairman.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, Kansas.
Survivors include:
Daughter Elizabeth Soodsma of Dodge City, Kansas
Father Darrell L. Rodenberg of Scott County, Kansas
Mother Melodee Ramey of May, Oklahoma
Three Brothers Dustin Rodenberg of Ulysses, Kansas
James Pope of Topeka, Kansas
Roy Newman of Wichita, Kansas
Three Sisters Shannon Palsgrove of Woodword, Oklahoma
Mistie Selfridge of Scott City, Kansas
Tabby Banks of Muskogee, Oklahoma
Numerous Nieces & Nephews
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. At Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.
Memorials may be made to Darryn L. Rodenberg Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.
There will be no calling times.
