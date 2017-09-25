Darryn L. Rodenberg, age 44, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017 at his home in Scott County, Kansas. He was born on April 7, 1973 in Scott City, Kansas, the son of Darrell Lee Rodenberg and Melodee Mia Appel. A resident of Scott County Kansas since 2002 moving from Liberal, Kansas, he was a computer repairman.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, Kansas.

Survivors include:

Daughter Elizabeth Soodsma of Dodge City, Kansas

Father Darrell L. Rodenberg of Scott County, Kansas

Mother Melodee Ramey of May, Oklahoma

Three Brothers Dustin Rodenberg of Ulysses, Kansas

James Pope of Topeka, Kansas

Roy Newman of Wichita, Kansas

Three Sisters Shannon Palsgrove of Woodword, Oklahoma

Mistie Selfridge of Scott City, Kansas

Tabby Banks of Muskogee, Oklahoma

Numerous Nieces & Nephews

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. At Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to Darryn L. Rodenberg Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.

There will be no calling times.