Pulse offers quality apparel options to area medical community

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

A new business in downtown Hays is the only one in the area dedicated solely to medical apparel for men and women.

Maria Biskie, LPN, has been a nurse for 20 years. She has worked in all types of medical settings including hospitals, nursing homes and schools. She first earned her CNA after being laid off from an office job. She wanted something with more security and soon learned she loved working with her patients.

When she moved to Hays two years ago, she realized there was nowhere to buy her favorite brand of scrubs or purchase quality nursing equipment. The nearest brick-and-mortar shop was in Salina.

When the building at 810 Main St. next to Main Street Gym & Fitness, which is owned by her husband opened up, she decided to jump into business with her new store, Pulse Medical Apparel.

The store carries Koi, Grey’s Anatomy, Smitten and Wonder Wink scrubs and accessories. In addition, the store offers medical equipment such as stethoscopes, thermometers, penlights and pulse oximeters.

“Everything I have worn or used, I believe in the quality,” Biskie said of the products she carries.

Biskie noted brands such as Koi and Grey’s Anatomy are more fitted, made of a softer fabric and tend to last longer than other scrub brands.

“If you are going to be in it all day,” she said, “you want to be comfortable and be in something that looks good.”

Pulse carries all sizes, including petite, tall, plus size to 5X and maternity stock in addition to a variety of sizes and styles of Grey’s Anatomy Softwalk shoes.

Biskie said having the brick-and-mortar store allows customers to come in, try on the apparel and take it home the same day versus ordering online and being uncertain of the fit.

“Women are all made differently,” she said. “If a customer can try it on, there is no guessing game.”

Biskie also strives to offer competitive prices.

“I don’t want to mark things up so that I can put them on sale,” she said. “I don’t sell above recommended retail. I feel that I am providing a service to the community, and I think there is a need for it.”

Pulse also offers gift cards for families and friends who may have medical professionals in their families.

Biskie is working to develop a website for Pulse that will include online ordering. She said she wants to make ordering as easy as possible and has done in-office ordering and fittings for local doctors’ and dentists’ offices.

Biskie continues to work as an LPN for home health care and hopes to enroll in the NCK Tech program to earn her registered nurse certification.

Her daughter works in the shop when her mom is working for home health. Biskie said the reception to the business has been good since her grand opening in March, and she loves being downtown.

Find more on Pulse on their Facebook page or call 785-301-2408. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.