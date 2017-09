On Saturday afternoon, get your sweet tooth ready for the Heart to Heart Dessert Challenge.

The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Crossing. Participants can sample desserts and vote on their favorites, as well as enter drawings for a chance to win gift baskets.

All of the proceeds from the event, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, will go to Hosea’s Heart, foundation that helps abused women and women at risk in Swaziland.

Tickets for the dessert sampling are six for $5.