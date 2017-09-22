NCK Tech student awarded national mikeroweWORKS scholarship

NCK TECH

Mike Rowe, of Dirty Jobs fame, and now the founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship Program, has announced the recipients of the 2017 Work Ethic Scholarship Program. Over $900,000 has been amassed for this program and 259 individuals will be receiving scholarships this fall.

Jesse Lyle, an Electrical Technology student on the NCK TECH Hays campus has been awarded one of these substantial and prestigious awards. The scholarship, worth $6,500, will assist Lyle with tuition, books, fees and other educational expenses.

Lyle, a graduate of Natoma High School, lives in Natoma and commutes on a daily basis to Hays. “I am immensely honored to receive this scholarship and it is a huge financial help,” Lyle said. He noted the application process was intense and included many essay questions along with a submission video.

“Eventually, I would like to own my own business, but I know that is down the road a bit,” said Lyle. “First comes graduation and the degree along with the journeyman license. Experience and the master electrician certification are a must.”

Sandy Gottschalk, Dean of the Hays campus said “Jesse is a well-deserving student who has a passion for his studies and his chosen field of study. This is a huge honor for him and the administration and entire college are proud that he is a member of our NCK TECH community.”

According to the mikeroweWORKS web site “The skills gap is wide and getting wider. […] mikerowWORKS is not a scholarship fund – it is a PR initiative whose prime directive is to shine a light on several million jobs that don’t get a lot of attention.”

The electrical program at NCK TECH is an 18-month AAS degree program that focuses on hands-on learning along with theory. The program is offered on both the Hays and Beloit campus.

For more information about the 2017 Work Ethic Scholarship announcement, visit http://profoundlydisconnected.com/2017-work-ethic-scholarship-announcement/.