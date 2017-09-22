Hays Post

LETTER: School bond mailer inaccurate

by 6 Comments

According to the fourth USD 489 mailer promoting the school board’s $154 million tax increase, the economic impact to the Hays community generated by the proposed building projects is estimated at $189 million. From a common sense perspective, it’s hard to imagine how increasing taxes by $154 million can generate $189 million of positive economic impact, particularly since no new jobs are going to be created and local property owners will have $154 million less to spend in the local economy.

In fact, research demonstrates that the economic impact will actually be negative on the Hays community — to the tune of $462 million.

In Hoisington Management Quarterly Review Outlook, 3Q 2016 and 2Q 2009 written by Dr. Lacy Hunt and Van Hoisington which appeared in John Mauldin’s “Outside the Box” newsletter dated October 26, 2016, and July 13, 2009, respectively, Hunt and Hoisington wrote the following about government spending and tax multipliers:

“Textbooks have historically hypothesized that government expenditures lift economic growth by some multiple of every dollar spent through a positive government expenditure multiplier. … Impressive scholarly research has demonstrated that the government spending multiplier is in fact negative, meaning that a dollar of deficit spending slows economic output. The fundamental rationale is that the government has to withdraw funds, via taxes or borrowing, from the private sector, to spend their dollars. When that happens, the more productive private sector of the economy has fewer funds to use to make productive investments. Thus the economy slows along with productivity when government spending increases.

“Multipliers take into consideration the second, third, fourth, etc. round effects from an initial change. Thus, multipliers capture the unintended consequences of policy actions. Although the initial spending objectives may be well intended, the ultimate outcome becomes convoluted. Over the past several years, multipliers have been intensively examined by leading economic scholars.”

Dr. Robert Barro of Harvard University and Dr. Robert Perotti of Universitá Bocconi and the Center for Capital Economic Policy Research calculate that “each $1 increase in government spending reduces private spending by about $1, with no net benefit to GDP. All that is left is a higher level of government debt creating slower economic growth.”

“The most extensive research on tax multipliers is found in a paper written at the University of California Berkeley entitled The Macroeconomic Effects of Tax Changes: Estimates Based on a new Measure of Fiscal Shocks, by Dr. Christina D. Romer, former chair of the president’s Council of Economic Advisors, and Dr. David H. Romer (March 2007). This study found that the tax multiplier is 3, meaning that each dollar rise in taxes will reduce private spending by $3.”

When the voters go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7, they should be able to make their decision on the school bond based on accurate information. USD 489 has failed the voter.

Henry Schwaller IV, Hays

  • Citizen

    Speaking of failures, Henry needs to clean up his properties that are an eyesore to the community.

    • James M.

      Amen… It’s amazing how he complains about this yet can’t run the city stuff. I find it comical that he talks about the city and the tax issues and how we need more retail yet the funny thing is you will not find another city in Kansas that is funded the way Hays is. If the way the commission does things is such a good idea then why haven’t other cities jumped on board and done the same thing. Maybe Henry should worry more about his properties and less about spreading lies on Hays Post.

  • Henry the IV I am I am

    Is anyone else sick to death of the “Old Hays Establishment?”

  • tired taxpayer

    Like Henry or not, he is speaking the truth on this issue. If anyone thinks the government taking 154 million
    dollars out of the hands of private citizens is going to generate positive economic impact then you need to pull your heads out of the sand. If that is the case, the real estate taxes you are billed is just a minimum, the city, county and school district all will take more, go ahead and send them twice what you are billed and see what it gets you in return.

    Thank you Henry for writing this letter.

  • Deeper Look

    I would be hesitant to take the advice of Henry when he hasn’t figured out how to run things with the City or personally. I would hope one poorly run entity is enough. Henry only votes for things that benefit him on the City. Despite his conflict, he votes against those that may hurt him personally. Henry inherited everything, and has done nothing nor created anything for this City.

    If he were honest, he would have written that he has run all the properties he inherited into the ground and is barely keeping things afloat. If a bond passes, he will pay more property taxes and cannot afford it. This is because nobody rents from him.

    Henry is the Democratic Party Chairman in Ellis County. Not too democratic of him to only worry about himself and not education and the community.

  • Curious

    Wasn’t the other Tom that was also against the bond just in the paper for dui?