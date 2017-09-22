Hays falls to Garden City in tight game

The Hays High Indians put their Western Athletic Conference lead on the line Friday night against undefeated Garden City. Hays entered the game at 2-0 on conference play. It was the first league game for Garden City on the season.

The teams played to a stalemate through most of the first half. Garden City had the best chance to score in the first quarter but missed a short field goal off the cross bar when Hays got pressure up the middle of the attempt. Hays had trouble moving the ball and never crossed the midfield stripe. The Indian’s best play of the first quarter on a 27 yard screen was called back on a penalty.

Garden City found pay dirt on the final drive of the first half on 21 yard touchdown pass from Garret Doll to David Arteaga when the Hays defense had a breakdown leaving the receiver open in the end zone. The touchdown with 1:49 left in the half gave Garden City a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Highlights-HHS-FB-9-22-17-Final.wav

Hays held Garden City to an 18 yard punt into the wind after three plays to open the second half. Hays moved the ball into field goal range on the ensuing possession and Logan Clark hit a 33 yard field goal making the score 7-3. That would be all the scoring for the night.

Garden City moved to the Hays 38 yard line but missed on a fourth down pass to give Hays the ball back. The Indians were forced into a punting situation on the drive and on fourth down was called for an ineligible man down field on a screen pass out of the punting formation.

The two teams continued to trade punches when Hays finally got the ball back with 52 second left. Hunter Brown converted 4th down on a ten yard pass to Palmer Hutchison and then hit Keaton Markley for 11 yards. Garden City was called for a personal foul on the play giving Hays eight seconds for one play. The game ended with a Garden City in the end zone and freezing the scoreboard at 7-3.

Coach Randall Rath

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Coach-HHS-FB-9-22-17.mp3

Hays falls to 2-2 on the season and 2-1 in the WAC. Garden City is now 4-0 and 1-0. Hays travels to 4-0 Valley Center next week.